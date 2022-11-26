Tasty festive market at Millstream​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Square in Sleaford

There will be so much to see, do and enjoy over the Christmas Market weekend in Sleaford.

Elf power at last year's Millstream Christmas Market.

As well as the exciting Christmas market on Sunday, November 27, there will be a makers market at The Hub on Saturday and Sunday, the Methodist Christmas Tree Festival both days, plus extra festive mini-markets in Bristol Arcade and Millstream Square precinct on the Sunday.

The Millstream Square Christmas market will be celebrating a wide range of local, independent businesses and street food, as well as entertainment from 10am until 3pm on S unday and some delicious festive food and drink to get you into the Christmas spirit!

Among the many wonderful traders that will be attending will be Simply Crafted - serving, grazing and chopping boards, individual pieces of wood crafted into bespoke homeware products; The Pudding Pot Shop - luxury pots of pudding, selling a range of delicious, homemade sweet treats and Dave Newman - amateur wildlife and pet photographer whose stunning images have featured in the Sleaford Standard and on BBC local news.