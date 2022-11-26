Register
Tasty festive market at Millstream​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Square in Sleaford

There will be so much to see, do and enjoy over the Christmas Market weekend in Sleaford.

By Andy Hubbert
3 minutes ago
Elf power at last year's Millstream Christmas Market.
As well as the exciting Christmas market on Sunday, November 27, there will be a makers market at The Hub on Saturday and Sunday, the Methodist Christmas Tree Festival both days, plus extra festive mini-markets in Bristol Arcade and Millstream Square precinct on the Sunday.

The Millstream Square Christmas market will be celebrating a wide range of local, independent businesses and street food, as well as entertainment from 10am until 3pm on S unday and some delicious festive food and drink to get you into the Christmas spirit!

Among the many wonderful traders that will be attending will be Simply Crafted - serving, grazing and chopping boards, individual pieces of wood crafted into bespoke homeware products; The Pudding Pot Shop - luxury pots of pudding, selling a range of delicious, homemade sweet treats and Dave Newman - amateur wildlife and pet photographer whose stunning images have featured in the Sleaford Standard and on BBC local news.

Other traders to look out for include: Queen of Tarts - baked goodies with a sustainable twist; Corner Farm Catering - sausage rolls, grazing boxes and lots of tasty vegetarian options; Feast and the Furious - a smoked foods business offering a range of snacks and sauces (including vegan options); Cakes for Chocoholics; Project D doughnuts and PS I Fudge You.

