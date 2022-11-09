Teasing talk for Sleaford museum
Sleaford Museum Trust will be hosting an informative and entertaining event next week for members and non-members.
Entitled ‘Talks, Tea and Teasers’, it will be held on Tuesday November 22 in St Denys’ Church Room, off the Market Place in town between 2pm to 4pm.
Admission will be £3 for non-members and £1 for members.
There will be a raffle and refreshments available. Donations welcome for the upkeep of the museum.
For more details on the event and the museum, call 07518972016.