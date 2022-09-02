Thank Folk weekend festival in Sleaford
All is set for the return of a popular Sleaford folk festival after the success of first event last year.
The Thank Folk For The Ivy festival will be held across three stages, inside and outside The Ivy bar in Southgate on Saturday and Sunday, September 3 and 4, starting at 12 noon both days.
Artists are traveling into Sleaford from all over the country as well as local Lincolnshire musicians and the same team of people will be working hard to make sure everyone is looked after.
Steve and Julie McLelland from The Band From County Hell are part of the team.
Julie explained The Bridge Stage, Forever Ivy Stage and The Thank Folk Stage with ensure continuous live performance.
“We are very grateful to everyone at The Ivy for hosting the event which ends on the Sunday with an Irish session at around 4pm led by local musician Micky McNulty. Everyone is welcome and the event is free entry.”