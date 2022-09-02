Thank Folk weekend festival in Sleaford

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Philips who is travelling from Dartford and bringing his whole band this year.

The Thank Folk For The Ivy festival will be held across three stages, inside and outside The Ivy bar in Southgate on Saturday and Sunday, September 3 and 4, starting at 12 noon both days.

Artists are traveling into Sleaford from all over the country as well as local Lincolnshire musicians and the same team of people will be working hard to make sure everyone is looked after.

Steve and Julie McLelland from The Band From County Hell are part of the team.

Julie explained The Bridge Stage, Forever Ivy Stage and The Thank Folk Stage with ensure continuous live performance.