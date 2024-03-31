The Adventures of The Little Mermaid will make a splash soon at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​New Theatre Royal Lincoln, April 7 to 14.

Take a trip under the sea when the New Theatre Royal Lincoln presents its Easter production.

After playing the Unicorn Fairy in the theatre’s 2018 Christmas panto, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Amelia Lily returns as The Sea Witch.

Amelia Lily stars as the Sea Witch in The Adventures Of The Little Mermaid at New Theatre Royal Lincoln.

Amelia shot to fame in 2011 after reaching the final of The X Factor. Since then, she has finished runner-up on Celebrity Big Brother, released her own music, and starred in numerous touring and West End productions.

Amelia will be joined by Lincolnshire’s very own Georgia Hayes-Cowley, as The Little Mermaid. Georgia most recently starred as the title role in the theatre’s 2022 Christmas panto Cinderella.

Also returning to the venue is Camilia O’Grady, as Sally the Seagull, plus canine ace Pumpkin the Westie for selected performances.

Details: For more on ticket availability, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk