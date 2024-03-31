The Adventures of The Little Mermaid will make a splash soon at New Theatre Royal Lincoln
and live on Freeview channel 276
New Theatre Royal Lincoln, April 7 to 14.
Take a trip under the sea when the New Theatre Royal Lincoln presents its Easter production.
After playing the Unicorn Fairy in the theatre’s 2018 Christmas panto, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Amelia Lily returns as The Sea Witch.
Amelia shot to fame in 2011 after reaching the final of The X Factor. Since then, she has finished runner-up on Celebrity Big Brother, released her own music, and starred in numerous touring and West End productions.
Amelia will be joined by Lincolnshire’s very own Georgia Hayes-Cowley, as The Little Mermaid. Georgia most recently starred as the title role in the theatre’s 2022 Christmas panto Cinderella.
Also returning to the venue is Camilia O’Grady, as Sally the Seagull, plus canine ace Pumpkin the Westie for selected performances.
Details: For more on ticket availability, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk
For more on local entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.