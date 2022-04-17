The Black Blues Brothers need you, you and you at their New Theatre Royal Lincoln show

A troupe of five Kenyan acrobats will be touring the UK with a dazzling circus performance .Bringing the energy of African circus while a vintage radio blasts out nostalgic 80s hits, this incredible act is not to be missed. No one can resist the energy of The Black Blues Brothers in their acrobatic tribute to the legendary cult movie. Expect jaw-dropping balancing acts, acrobatics with fire and human pyramids as The Black Blues Brothers use every chair, table and coat rack as part of their breathtaking routines.Set in a nightclub, reminiscent of the Cotton Club, a vintage radio blasts out all of your favourite hits from the film, including Gimme Some Lovin’, Sweet Home Chicago and Soul Man.The Black Blues Brothers need you, you and you to get up and get down with them.