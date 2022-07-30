The Coral (Photo credit: Kevin Power)

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, September 24.

It’s 20 years since The Coral released their critically acclaimed debut album - and to celebrate they’re taking to the road once more.

In a tour of just eight intimate shows, the band will travel across the UK from September 23 to October 30.

The Coral’s eponymous debut album was described by NME as the funniest and most refreshing British debut in years when released in July 2002; it was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize and a Brit Award.

Singer and songwriter James Skelly and keyboardist Nick Power will share the story behind the creation of their breakthrough work, and play a selection of acoustic songs.

There will also be conversation and audience questions, and fans can get their hands on a signed, boxed book that tells their remarkable story.

Details: For more, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.ukPhoto credit: Kevin Power