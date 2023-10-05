The game's afoot for Hospital Players as Sherlock Holmes classic hits the stage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe, October 31 to November 4.

The game is afoot as The Hospital Players, Scunthorpe’s oldest amateur dramatics group, prepare to stage Sherlock Holmes’s most famous case.

Ken Ludwig’s play is a faithful retelling of The Hound of the Baskervilles with a comic twist – 12 actors don a variety of costumes and accents to portray more than 40 characters.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Don't miss Baskerville - A Sherlock Holmes Mystery.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

With minimal set and skilful use of lighting and sound effects, the action races between Baker Street, Baskerville Hall and the rugged Devonshire landscape via hansom cab, steam train and trap.

The production – the group’s 230th – concludes The Hospital Players’ 80th anniversary celebrations.

It was back in June 1943 that a group of firewatchers stationed at Scunthorpe’s local hospital staged J.M. Barrie’s The Admirable Crichton to boost wartime morale and raise money for the hospital.

80 years later, Baskerville is being directed by Mick Metcalfe and Rachael McLean. They previously collaborated on The 39 Steps, a similar type of parody, which has held them in good stead for their latest challenge.

See The Hospital Players perform Baskerville at Scunthorpe's Plowright Theatre later this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mick said: “I chose the play because I thought it was very funny.

"The original play had a cast of five playing all the parts but I thought we could give more people a chance. Everyone - except Holmes and Watson - is playing at least two or three parts. At some points they even change character mid-scene which adds to the fun!”

“The play is very challenging technically - there are over 100 sound and lighting cues. We’ve had to involve the technical crew earlier than usual and they’re already working hard.”

“Rehearsals are going well and we’re keeping a sense of humour. Everything’s on course for a cracking show which will be perfect for Halloween week.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Baskerville sees Holmes and Watson investigate the legend of a supernatural hound before it claims the life of the latest heir to the Baskerville fortune.

Liam Durkin, a newcomer to The Hospital Players, plays three generations of Baskervilles, and has enjoyed joining the group.

Jake West and Adam Brown are playing Holmes and Watson, and the ensemble cast consists of Jan Gregory, Wal Kent, Steve Leeman, Rachael McLean, Macy Parker, Tanya Read, Joanna Stothard, Rachel Tomlinson and Graham Wells.

Special offer tickets (2 for £15.75) are available at www.thehospitalplayers.co.uk until Thursday, October 19.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This amateur production of Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. on behalf of Samuel French Ltd. www.concordtheatricals.co.uk