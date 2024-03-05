The Hoosiers announced as support for sell-out Madness concert at Lincoln Castle

The Hoosiers have been announced as the main support act for the sold-out Madness concert at Lincoln Castle this summer.
​The Hoosiers are named as the main support act for Madness. Photo: Luke Broadhurst​The Hoosiers are named as the main support act for Madness. Photo: Luke Broadhurst
Madness will be taking to the stage on Saturday June 29 as one of the greatest live acts, well known for their showmanship, banter and stagecraft.

The show at Lincoln Castle will be jam packed with all the hits such as House of Fun, Wings of a Dove, It Must Be Love and Our House as well as songs from their 13th studio album C’est La Vie.

The Hoosiers have been compared to everyone from Supertramp to Sparks.

    Founded in Indiana in 2003, the band is best known for hits Worried About Ray, Goodbye Mr A, and Cops and Robbers.

    The band rose to prominence with chart-topping debut album ‘The Trick To Life’ and has more recently released a new album called ‘Confidence’.

    There are limited tickets remaining to catch Jess Glynne and Gregory Porter live at the castle.

    For more information visit: lincolncastle.com and www.cuffeandtaylor.com

    Mark Harrison, of promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “It’s a completely unique and historic setting for our shows.

    “A chance for music fans to get up close to the artists with a perfect viewing position across the whole site. The shows will be great for the whole family to attend and the sound and the acoustics of the venue will create a stunning ambience with the artists’ vocals reverberating around the castle walls.”

