The Snowman hits the big screen again at Lincoln Cathedral

Lincoln Cathedral, December 11.

Following a two-year break, Lincoln Cathedral’s much-anticipated screening of the BAFTA-winning animation The Snowman will return this December.The festive classic will be shown on a big screen in the nave and accompanied by a live orchestra and soloists from the Cathedral Choir.The Snowman has become an integral part of many families’ Christmas since the picture book was first published in 1978.The animated version was first broadcast on Channel 4 in 1982 and has been shown every year since.The heart-warming story will be accompanied by a live orchestra who will bring the score to life and make the most of the incredible acoustics of the Cathedral. The screenings will take place on the day at 11am, 1pm, 3pm, 7pm and 8.30pm. Ticket prices start from £6.50.

Details: To buy tickets, visit www.lincolncathedral.com

A screening of The Snowman is returning to Lincoln Cathedral

