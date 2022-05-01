The South hit the road again for eagerly-awaited gig at The Drill in Lincoln

With the slow return to normal on the live music front, The South can get back on the road and do what they do best - perform the songs of that great British pop institution, The Beautiful South, to the thousands of fans of these timeless classics.The South are an impressive nine-piece band who feature former members of The Beautiful South including singer Alison Wheeler and lifelong sax player Gaz Birtles.Since the demise of The Beautiful South in 2007, this exciting live band have spent years touring the theatres and festivals of the UK up and down the country, bringing back the full sound and arrangements of these treasured songs - A Little Time, Perfect 10, Rotterdam, Song For Whoever, Old Red Eyes Is Back, Good as Gold, Don't Marry Her plus many more singles and album tracks, as well as a few choice South originals.