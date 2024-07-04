Theatre classic Present Laughter hits big screen at Trinity Arts Centre
Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, July 21.
Theatre fans are in for a real treat at the Trinity Street-based venue when the multi award-winning production of Noël Coward’s provocative comedy, featuring Andrew Scott (Vanya, Fleabag) returns to the big screen, as part of the NT Live screenings series.
As he prepares to embark on an overseas tour, star actor Garry Essendine’s colourful life is in danger of spiralling out of control.
Engulfed by an escalating identity crisis as his many and various relationships compete for his attention, Garry’s few remaining days at home are a chaotic whirlwind of love, sex, panic and soul-searching.
Filmed live from The Old Vic in London during a sold out run in 2019, Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical) directs this giddy and surprisingly modern reflection on fame, desire and loneliness.
Details: For more on tickets, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk
