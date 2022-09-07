Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe, September 13 to 17.

The Hospital Players are ready to perform the fast-paced comedy Beyond A Joke, written by Derek Benfield.

Although the title lends itself to be something serious or worrying for the characters, it is very funny for the audience.

Ciaran Wilkinson, Anna James, Teri Kent and Sarah Sweetmore in a scene from Beyond a Joke.

Ciaran Wilkinson plays the part of Geoff, who overhears a strange conversation at his girlfriend’s house which causes him great alarm.

Ciaran is one of the new members of The Hospital Players and this is his first performance anywhere for 14 years.

His last time on stage was when he did a Btec Drama course at North Lindsey College. Ciaran felt ‘absolutely thrilled’ when he got the part of Geoff and explained: “Geoff really jumped out as a character that I’d like to play in the read through, but I didn’t expect to get it, given that I’d only just joined the group.

"It’s a lot of trust/faith to put in someone you’ve only just met so I’m extremely grateful for the chance.”

Ciaran feels that he and his character Geoff have quite a lot of similiarites although Ciaran says that he is nowhere near as green fingered as Geoff.

The Hospital Players, who celebrate their 80th anniversary next year, are pleased to have Ciaran aboard.

They also welcome Adam Fisher, Tony Lane and Macy Parker (in alphabetical order) who are all newcomers helping out with this play either onstage, backstage or both.

The play takes place in Andrew and Jane’s house and garden.

What happened to the window cleaner? Why doesn’t Geoff want the vicar to stay for tea? Who is in the wheelbarrow? Are Andrew and Jane really innocent? Will Geoff go to West Hartlepool? There are also a few unexpected visitors that add to the chaos.

Performances start nightly at 7.30pm.

Tickets can be bought from the box office at the Baths Hall, Doncaster Road, Scunthorpe on 01724 296296 or from www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk