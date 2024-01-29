Daniel Taylor stars in Something About George (Photo by David Munn Photography)

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, February 25.

An acclaimed show highlighting the incredible talent of the late Beatle George Harrison is on a UK and Ireland tour following a successful run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe and sell out shows in 2023.Something About George – The George Harrison Story pays tribute to the man dubbed the “quiet Beatle”.

West End performer and musician Daniel Taylor fronts the band of five, tells the fascinating story of George and performs his biggest hits.

Featuring beautiful songs like My Sweet Lord, Something, Got My Mind Set On You, and My Guitar Gently Weeps, Something About George showcases Harrison’s incredible music as a solo artist and member of The Beatles and The Travelling Wilburys.

Details: For more, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk