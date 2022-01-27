This treat for opera fans is coming to Baths Hall and New Theatre Royal Lincoln

Baths Hall Scunthorpe, February 24/New Theatre Royal Lincoln, March 19.

The highly acclaimed Russian State Opera is back on the road.No opera can match the tragedy and sorrow of Puccini's Madama Butterfly. This tale of the doomed love of an American naval lieutenant and his young Japanese bride inspired Puccini to write some of his most sublime music.If you’ve never tried opera before, you will love this full orchestra experience with colourful costumes, exquisite singing and the wonderful tunes that the audience will be humming on their way home.Producer Alexej Ignatow, of Amande Concerts Ltd, who has co-ordinated the UK tour, said: "No experience of opera is needed to enjoy these classics. English surtitles make it easy to follow the story as you listen to the performance sung in its original language.”

Details: Go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

See performances of Madama Butterfly at Scunthorpe and Lincoln venues.

