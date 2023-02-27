Three of the best for film fans to enjoy at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough

Film screenings

Check out more film screenings at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough.

There are more cinematic treats lined up at the Trinity Street-based venue for film fans to enjoy.Babylon (18) can be seen on Saturday, March 4.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Directed by Damien Chazelle, this is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles with a cast led by Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

Most Popular

It is a tale of outsized ambition and excess in early Hollywood.

Also on March 5, you can see Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (PG), in which the feline star, voiced by Antonio Banderas, discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burnt through eight of his nine lives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Puss sets out on a journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

Finally, on March 5 you can see Brendan Fraser in The Whale (15), another Damian Chazelle-directed film.

It is about a reclusive, morbidly obese instructor of online writing classes who has been eating himself to death since the passing of his lover.

For more, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk

Advertisement

Advertisement