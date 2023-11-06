Tickets go on sale this week for Crowded House at Lincoln Castle

​Multi-platinum-selling Australasian Rock Band, CrowdedHouse has announced a tour of the UK – and venues including Lincoln Castle.

Crowded House will play Lincoln Castle in the summer of 2024 Image: Cuffe and Taylor (Live Nation)

​The band gained fame following their 1986 smash hit "Don't Dream It's Over," which has become one of the most covered songs of the last 20 years.

They have sold more than 15 million albums worldwide, have won 13 ARIA Awards, an MTV VMA, and a BRIT Award.

They have also generated billions of streams, consistently sold out tours on multiple

continents, notched up four number one albums in Australia, and captivated audiences for nearly four decades.

As part of their 2024 UK tour, they will be playing Lincoln Castle on Saturday June 15.

Crowded House is the third act to be announced as part of a new series of Summer

Concerts at the castle by tour promoters Cuffe and Taylor, who are part of Live Nation.

Crowded House is set to entertain the Lincoln audience with an electrifying live show and one that is not to be missed.

Founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour will be joined by Mitchell Froom, Liam Finn and Elroy Finn.

Mark Harrison, from Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are thrilled to have secured Crowded House to play at Lincoln Castle. It’s going to be a great live show.

"Their music spans all generations and to hear their iconic smash hits songs echoing around the walls of Lincoln Castle is going to be really special.”

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, November 10 at 9am.

Coun Lindsey Cawrey, executive councillor for culture at Lincolnshire County Council,

said: “I’m beyond excited to see Crowded House added to our Live at Lincoln Castle line-up for next year’s summer series.

"When I was at university, and then when I started my first job, they were the soundtrack to mine and my friends’ lives.

"I’ve never been lucky enough to see them live before, so welcoming them to my hometown, in the iconic grounds of Lincoln Castle, is going to be a real treat for me, my friends, and others who have shared memories of their fabulous music.”

Tickets for Crowded House will be available from lincolncastle.com and www.cuffeandtaylor.com

Further announcements for Lincoln Castle will be made soon.