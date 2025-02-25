Tickets on sale for intimate music events in South Kesteven village venues

Music In Quiet Places, hosted by South Kesteven District Council, is always a hit so early booking is recommended with tickets now on sale.

Audiences will find themselves in the beautiful setting of historic village churches, where South Indian Konnakol and Ghanaian folk will be on offer alongside tango, Gypsy and Balkan music. The schedule also includes traditional English folk and classical guitar.

Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure, Coun Paul Stokes, who is also Deputy Leader of the Council, said: “These intimate concerts in their beautiful settings are always a hit and I’d recommend that anyone considering this treat should book now.

“The artists are carefully selected and this year range from The Carnival Band, famous for their folk collaborations, to Tāla Tarang, a duo with a wide range of harp and tabla duets.

“South Kesteven’s wonderful village settings provide the perfect backdrop for what is sure to be a memorable experience.”

For tickets (£15-£17), visit www.stamfordartscentre.com or call the box office on 01780 763203.

Full details of all events can be found online at: https://tinyurl.com/MIQPlaces

Tāla Tarang are at All Saints’ Church, Hough-On-The-Hill, on Thursday May 29.

Tāla Tarang are tabla and harp duo, Mendi Singh and Eleanor Turner, who perform a fusion from South Indian Konnakol and Ghanaian folk music to Ravel’s Bolero.

All Saints’ is a particularly beautiful setting with its unusual round stair turret tower, only four of which survive in the UK.

Kosmos Ensemble are at St Andrew's Church, Witham On The Hill on Thursday June 12.

This classical trio offers viola, violin and accordion from a combination of tango, Gypsy and Balkan, plus music from the Far East.

The setting is historic St Andrew’s Church, where the tower and steeple were re-built in a medieval revival style by the Stamford architect George Portwood in 1737.

The Carnival Band will be at St Andrew's Church, Folkingham on Thursday June 26.

The Band will take the audience through their folk year calendar, weaving folk, historical and contemporary composition from home and abroad into a revelry of seasonal celebration.

St Andrew's is influenced by St Gilbert of Sempringham whose medieval monastery is just a few miles away. Items of interest inside are the remains of the stocks and a whipping post.

Richard Durrant will perform at St Thomas of Canterbury Church, Greatford on Thursday July 10.

Richard is said to be an inventive, virtuoso guitarist showcasing his range from English Folk Baroque to the wilds of South America and JS Bach. He cycles between venues, powering up his bicycle lights which he then uses for mood lighting in the show.

1 . Carnival Band.jpg The Carnival Band. Photo: ugc

2 . Richard Durrant guitar whisperer.jpeg Richard Durrant. Photo: ugc