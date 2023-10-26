Get ready for classic hits galore when the popular touring show Music Masters drops in at Gainsborough’s Trinity Arts Centre later this month – and we have two tickets to be won in our latest fantastic competition.

​We have two tickets to be won in our latest fantastic competition, to see Ignacio perform his new live show Nine Ig Fails at the venue on Friday, November 17.​

Star of Live At The Apollo, The Now Show, Stand-Up Sesh and more, the Spanish funnyman scrutinises his immigrant upbringing and family tree in a relentlessly funny show about two clashing cultures and never quite fitting in.

In 2009, from his derelict flat in South Wales, Ignacio scored tickets to see his favourite band, Nine Inch Nails, performing an eagerly-awaited gig over in Los Angeles.

Win a pair of tickets to see Ignacio Lopez performing at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre on November 17.

Unfortunately he didn’t have money, transport, or a place to stay.

Nine Ig Fails sees the comic sharing his biggest failures with a hilarious, globe-trotting story about music, comedy, admin mishaps.

Ignacio Lopez skewers Britain and Spain with an armada of sarcasm, silliness, and songs.

Comedy fans in the area can expect observational stand-up, wicked humour, and sharp lines, all delivered by the talented and quirky comedian with more than 100 million video views already under his belt online.

Tickets to see Ignacio Lopez performing Nine Ig Fails at the Trinity Street-based venue on November 17 are available now by checking out www.trinityarts.co.uk for more information.

However, to be in with a chance of winning two tickets in our great competition, you will need to answer the following question correctly:

In which year did Ignacio set out on his quest to see Nine Inch Nails performing a gig in Los Angeles?

You can email your answer, along with your name, address and your daytime contact number, to [email protected].

The closing date for entries is Thursday, November 9, at 9am. Normal competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final.

Full terms and conditions for the competition are available by going to our website.

However, to be eligible to win, you must mark on your entry that you consent to us passing your contact details on to the promoters.