Time to rock out when hit show visits New Theatre Royal Lincoln

The History Of Rock is coming to New Theatre Royal Lincoln soon.

New Theatre Royal Lincoln July 31.

Acclaimed show The History of Rock is embarking on another UK tour this year, returning to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln later this month for a show that is not to be missed by music fans in the area.The History of Rock is a celebration of this beloved genre, following the birth of rock in the 60s, right through to the classic rock era of the 70s and 80s.The show stars an eight-piece band, with musicians and performers from around the world, performing music from iconic artists such as Led Zeppelin, Cream, Guns N’ Roses, AC/DC, Queen and many more.This will be enhanced by original visual footage of the featured bands and artists, along with impressive lighting and staging.This is the perfect show to escape into and relive the greatest rock songs of all time performed at the highest standard.

Details: For more, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.