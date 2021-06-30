Time to rock out when hit show visits New Theatre Royal Lincoln

New Theatre Royal Lincoln July 31.
Acclaimed show The History of Rock is embarking on another UK tour this year, returning to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln later this month for a show that is not to be missed by music fans in the area.The History of Rock is a celebration of this beloved genre, following the birth of rock in the 60s, right through to the classic rock era of the 70s and 80s.The show stars an eight-piece band, with musicians and performers from around the world, performing music from iconic artists such as Led Zeppelin, Cream, Guns N’ Roses, AC/DC, Queen and many more.This will be enhanced by original visual footage of the featured bands and artists, along with impressive lighting and staging.This is the perfect show to escape into and relive the greatest rock songs of all time performed at the highest standard.
Details: For more, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk