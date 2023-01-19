Tom Allen set to hit the stage at Lincoln Engine Shed on his Completely tour

Tom Allen

Comedian and presenter Tom Allen

Lincoln Engine Shed, March 5.

One of the rising stars of the comedy world, presenter and stand-up ace Tom Allen is back on the road to perform new live show Completely.

Advertisement

Tom has finally moved out of his parents' house, which has been great news for him, better news for department stores and even better news for his latest stand-up fans as he's eager to share his life updates, get your opinions on his vegetable patch and delve into the protocol of inviting friends with children for dinner.

Most Popular

Advertisement

The household name with his signature acerbic wit and riotous storytelling, Tom is the host of The Apprentice: You're Fired and co-hosts Cooking With The Stars, Like Minded Friends and he is also a regular on Bake Off: An Extra Slice and There's Something About Movies.

Tom's last tour sold more than 50,000 tickets so come along and see what all the fuss is about.

Advertisement

Details: For ticket availability, go to www.enginedshed.co.uk