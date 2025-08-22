Top Adele tribute on stage at Blackfriars

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 13:29 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2025, 13:30 BST
Natalie Black performs Adele's classic songs.placeholder image
Blackfriars Arts Centre in Boston is among the tour dates this autumn for Natalie Black and her ultimate tribute to singing sensation Adele.

Natalie has been performing as Adele around the world for 12 years, winning Best Adele Tribute at the National Tribute Awards for two years running, featuring in the 2020 hit film Greed with Steve Coogan and singing on

Lad Baby’s Christmas charity single which topped the charts at the end of 2022.

She is renowned as Europe’s top Adele tribute, and brings her theatre show Adele Tribute - Hometown Glory across the UK in 2025 and 2026.

Natalie prides herself on delivering 100 per cent live vocals and authentic replica costumes.

She says: “Adele has been a favourite of mine right from the start, and I just love singing her songs, which are soulful, and so relatable of course.

“My show takes fans right through her back catalogue of tunes - from the classics like Set Fire to the Rain, Someone Like You, Make You Feel My Love and Skyfall, to the more recent releases I Drink Wine and Easy on Me.

"She is very elegant, so I try to replicate many of her wonderful stage costumes, for a truly authentic recreation of a live Adele concert experience. I love her sense of humour too - as a singer, there’s nothing better than a good rapport with your audience.

“People seem to love tribute artists and I am not surprised. Tribute acts play a big part in keeping music alive - sometimes because the original artist can no longer perform or because fans can’t get tickets to see their favourite artist or band. I know all about this as I couldn’t get tickets to see Adele when I was in Vegas!

"Good tribute acts provide the next best thing, and I am proud to be part of this world.”

Adele Tribute - Hometown Glory is suitable for all ages and will be at Blackfriars on October 4 at 7.30pm.

For tickets call the Box Office on 01205 363108 or go to: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/venueplan/zeymlmejmdxn

