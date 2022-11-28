Strong Enough

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, December 10.

Have you got your tickets yet for this top Cher tribute when it comes to the Trinity Street-based venue soon?

Turn back time with one of the UK’s greatest Cher ultimate tribute spectacular shows… aka Kerry Carlton and her talented cast.

Get ready for an unforgettable evening, celebrating the global superstar and great female icon that is Cher.Strong Enough will feature performances of all of the classic hits including Turn Back Time, I Found Someone, Believe, Gypsies Tramps and Thieves, her modern Abba remixes, plus the show’s title track and many more.

This is a show-stopping dazzling extravaganza that fans of Cher do not want to miss.

This show will take you on a musical journey from the Dark Lady days, to the rocking 80s perm days and the celebratory disco hits.

Details: For more on tickets, go to https://trinityarts.co.uk/whats-on/strong-enough.