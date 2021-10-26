Top comic Ed Gamble is heading for the area

Ed Gamble

Lincoln Engine Shed, March 4/Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, March 26.

After a sell-out tour of his house in 2020 (extended into 2021 due to popular demand), Ol’ Broken Pancreas himself is charged up and ready to flick the switch on another night of attention seeking as part of his new tour, titled Electric.The co-host of the award-winning mega-hit podcast Off Menu with James Acaster, and a Taskmaster champion to boot, Ed Gamble has his own special – called Blood Sugar – available worldwide on Amazon Prime.He is an increasingly familiar performer on TV and radio and has recently been seen and heard on Mock the Week (BBC2), Live At the Apollo (BBC), The Russell Howard Hour (Sky), QI (BBC2), Would I Lie To You (BBC) and on Sunday mornings on Radio X alongside fellow comedian Matthew Crosby.

Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.engineshed.co.uk or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

