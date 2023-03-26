Top Elton John tribute The Rocket Man is not to be missed later this year at Baths Hall

Register
Elton John tribute The Rocket Man is not to be missed later this year at Baths Hall

The Rocket Man

By Steve Eyley
Published 26th Mar 2023, 00:00 GMT
Check out the leading Elton John tribute act The Rocket Man at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall.
Check out the leading Elton John tribute act The Rocket Man at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall.
Check out the leading Elton John tribute act The Rocket Man at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall.

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, September 29.

The Rocket Man is a leading celebration to musical icon Sir Elton John and has found great success playing all around the world.

Starring Jimmy Love as Sir Elton John, this show is a smash hit with audiences far and wide, thanks to Jimmy’s highly acclaimed flamboyant recreation of the megastar.

    Join Jimmy and his live band as they take you down the Yellow Brick Road with two hours of glorious Elton hits, including, Saturday Night’s Alright, Crocodile Rock, I Guess That’s Why They Call it the Blues, Daniel, I’m Still Standing, Philadelphia Freedom, Your Song and many more.

    With dazzling costumes, stunning vocals and sensational piano solos, we take you on a journey through Elton’s life and career, the highs and the lows with many a laugh brought to life, live on stage. This show has it all.

    Details: For more on tickets, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

