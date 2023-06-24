Register
Top film screenings are not to be missed at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough

Film screenings
By Steve Eyley
Published 25th Jun 2023, 00:00 BST
Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, June 30.

Get ready for more screenings of top new movies at the venue this weekend.

First of all, there’s the chance to see Ben Affleck starring in Hypnotic (15), the latest film from director Robert Rodriguez.

Most Popular

    Determined to find his missing daughter, Detective Danny Rourke finds himself spiraling down a rabbit hole while investigating a series of reality-bending crimes.

    Aided by Diana Cruz, a gifted psychic, Rourke simultaneously pursues and is pursued by a lethal spectre, the one man he believes holds the key to finding the girl.

    For something completely different, on the same day you can see The Little Mermaid (PG). Family audiences will love this remake of the 1989 animated classic.

    A young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince.

    For more on tickets for the screenings, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk

