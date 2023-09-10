Enjoy the latest film screenings at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough.

One of the two big hit films of the summer, Oppenheimer (15) can be seen on the big screen at the Trinity Street-based venue.

An all-star cast headed by Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt tells the story of American scientist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. It can be seen on Friday, September 15.

Then, on Saturday, September 16, there is the chance to enjoy screenings of two movies: Elemental (PG) and Joy Ride (15).

The former is an animated tale set in a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together. A fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common.

The latter follows four Asian American friends as they bond while they travel through China in search of one of their birth mothers.

Details: For more go to www.trinityarts.co.uk