Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough.

Three highly contrasting film screenings are taking place this weekend at the Trinity Street-based venue.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (12A) can be seen on February 16.This prequel to the Hunger Games films is not to be missed by the many fans of the movie franchise.

Kids will love the screening on February 17 of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie (U).

A magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City and gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The Mighty Pups.

For something completely different, try The Beekeeper (15), also on February 17.

It stars Jason Statham as a man whose brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a clandestine organisation known as “Beekeepers”.

Details: For more on screening times, go to www.trinityarts.co.uk