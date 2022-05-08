Top Kate Bush tribute Cloudbusting is not to be missed at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

Get ready for a fantastic Kate Bush tribute show when Cloudbusting is performed at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln.Cloudbusting have been championed by BBC One as one of the most authentic tributes in the world.Their passion for Kate’s music has won over sceptical fans everywhere, challenging perceptions of what a tribute band can be and resulting in sell-out performances across the UK.“There can only be one Kate Bush”, says vocalist Mandy Watson, who never attempts to mimic Kate on stage. ”When you sing her music, the characters in the songs take over - they are what you become, not Kate. We're just fans, amazed at this opportunity to perform this music we love so much.”Many of Kate’s original collaborators from stage and studio have been inspired to join the Cloudbusting band on stage over the years.