Check out the latest film screenings at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough

Film fans have a couple of cracking British screenings to look forward to at the Trinity Street-based venue.

Bolan's Shoes (15) can be seen there on November 11. Starring Leanne Best, Timothy Spall, and Matthew Horne, it focuses on a devastating road accident that changes a group of young lives for ever. Years later, survivor Penny takes best friend and fellow Marc Bolan fan to visit his shrine in London, where an encounter there resurfaces past trauma.

Then, on November 11 and 12, Sir Michael Caine and the late Glenda Jackson star in The Great Escaper (12A).

In the summer of 2014, a World War Two veteran sneaks out of his care home to attend the 70th anniversary commemoration of the D-Day landings in Normandy. This is Caine’s cinematic swansong as he recently announced his retirement from acting, aged 90.

Details: For more, see www.trinityarts.co.uk