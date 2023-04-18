Top musical Buddy to hit the stage at New Theatre Royal Lincoln in the autumn

Check out the smash hit show Buddy when it comes to the area later this year.

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, October 9 to 11.

On the back of a successful 30th year anniversary tour, smash hit rock and roll musical Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story is back in the UK for 2023 and the tour will reach Lincolnshire later this year.

Buddy has enjoyed phenomenal success, having played a record-breaking 4,668 performances over 580

weeks on tour in the UK and Ireland, as well as 5,822 performances over 728 weeks in London’s West End.

Buddy is one of a small number of iconic musicals including Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Miss Saigon, Evita and Cats that have reached a phenomenal three decades on stage.

Loved by critics and audiences alike, Buddy tells the enduring story of the musical icon’s meteoric rise from

his Southern rockabilly beginnings to international stardom and his legendary final performance at the Surf

Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, before his tragic and untimely death at the age of just 22.

In 18 short months, the bespectacled boy from Lubbock, Texas, revolutionised the face of contemporary music, and would influence everyone from The Beatles to Bruce Springsteen and the Rolling Stones.

Boasting a multi-talented cast of actor-musicians, Buddy presents two terrific hours of music with over 20 of his greatest hits, including the timeless classics That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Oh Boy, Everyday and Rave On.

With the Big Bopper’s Chantilly Lace and Ritchie Valens’ La Bamba, and rip-roaring versions of Shout and Johnny B. Goode completing a stellar musical line-up, Buddy is a not-to-be-missed evening of

family entertainment.

Since its inception, Buddy has inspired a generation of multi-million selling jukebox musicals including Mamma Mia and We Will Rock You yet remains the true original and a musical phenomenon.

Seen by more than 22 million theatregoers since it opened in London’s West End in 1989, Buddy speaks an

international language and continues to have audiences rockin’ across the globe.

For more on tickets, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk