Top Neil Diamond tribute comes to venues in the area

Hello Again: The Story of Neil Diamond is coming to Lincoln and Scunthorpe.

New Theatre Royal, Lincoln, August 28/Baths Hall, Scunthorpe September 19.

Hello Again, one of the UK’s leading tributes to the music and life of Neil Diamond, returns to the area later this summer.In 1966, Neil Diamond recorded his first single.55 years and more than 125 million records sold later, his story has been carved deep into music history, and is one that must be told.In 2016, producers Darren Bazzoni and Juanita Diaz began producing a West End-style production celebrating the life and work of Neil Diamond.With a catalogue of hits including Forever in Blue Jeans, Sweet Caroline, and many more, this show creates a poignant and astutely accurate celebration of Neil Diamond.Frontman Brooklyn Creed captures both Diamond’s vocal range and his charisma. The cast have an impressive list of credits amongst them, from pop performances with Kylie Minogue and Take That, through to West End shows.

For more, see www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

