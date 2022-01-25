Top Pink Floyd tribute act coming to Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Pink Floydian are not to be missed in 2022 at Gainsborough Trinity Arts Centre.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, April 2.

Since their inception in 2015, Pink Floydian have been building up a reputation as one of the finest and most authentic Pink Floyd tributes in the UK.They have received praise for their incredibly accurate renditions and authentic stage show.This two-and-a-half-hour show sees them performing classic moments from Relics, Meddle, Dark Side of the Moon, Animals, Wish You Were Here, The Wall, The Final Cut, Momentary Lapse of Reason and The Division Bell.A Pink Floydian show is much more than a gig, it is a faithful recreation of Floyd at their finest, comprising some of the North West's finest musicians.From the lush landscapes of Shine On You Crazy Diamond to the haunting refrain of Great Gig In The Sky, Pink Floydian will guide you on a magical journey through the illustrious recording career of the world’s most successful progressive rock band.

For more on the gig, you can go to www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre/

