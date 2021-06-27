Top Roy Orbison tribute production to visit two Lincolnshire venues on tour

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, November 13, 2021/New Theatre Royal Lincoln July 1, 2022.
The visit of this top tribue show to the Baths Hall has been put back from August 6 to November 13, due to the continuing uncertainty over when events can restart without social distancing.Original tickets remain valid for the new date.The one and only Barry Steele is set to put the rock back into ‘The Big O’ as he takes to the stage to celebrate the 85th birthday of this legend in the West End production of The Roy Orbison Story.Joining Barry on stage is guest pianist Boogie Williams as the production presents all the classic hits alongside original material written but never sung by Roy Orbison, also showcasing elements of the symphonic orchestration first heard on the recently released Albums.
