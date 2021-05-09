Top talent The Shires are not to be missed at Lincoln Engine Shed

The Engine Shed, Lincoln, May 11, 2022.
The UK’s best-selling country act are back on the road to promote their latest album Good Years.The title of the group’s newest record couldn’t ring truer for Ben and Crissie as the release follows two gold-certified albums and three Top 10 singles firmly cementing their status as two of country music’s most prominent voices.Both Ben and Crissie were inspired by the old-school workmanship of country music’s professional songwriters, people they would later work with on their first trip to Nashville.Powered by Crissie’s powerful but subtle and supple vocals and Ben’s perfectly complementary tones and acoustic guitar, The Shires have literally found a piece of country to call their own. They love American music, but they’re proudly British.
