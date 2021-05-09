Top talent The Shires are not to be missed at Lincoln Engine Shed

The Shires by Pip for BMG UK

The Engine Shed, Lincoln, May 11, 2022.

The UK’s best-selling country act are back on the road to promote their latest album Good Years.The title of the group’s newest record couldn’t ring truer for Ben and Crissie as the release follows two gold-certified albums and three Top 10 singles firmly cementing their status as two of country music’s most prominent voices.Both Ben and Crissie were inspired by the old-school workmanship of country music’s professional songwriters, people they would later work with on their first trip to Nashville.Powered by Crissie’s powerful but subtle and supple vocals and Ben’s perfectly complementary tones and acoustic guitar, The Shires have literally found a piece of country to call their own. They love American music, but they’re proudly British.

Details: For more details, go to www.engineshed.comPhoto: Pip for BMG UK

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.