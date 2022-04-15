Top tribute act Nearly Elton is not to be missed at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Nearly Elton

By Steve Eyley
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 12:00 am
Check out Nearly Elton at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, April 30.

The top tribute show promises to deliver a powerhouse performance at the Trinity Street-based venue.Audiences will be taken through five decades of hits including Rocketman, Your Song, Sacrifice, I’m Still Standing and Candle in the Wind.The stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest showmen of our time will be sure to leave audience wanting more.Craig Sanders, Trinity Arts Centre manager, said: “Join us for an unmissable evening as we welcome Nearly Elton to perform and pay homage to the music of Elton John.”There will be a sensational cast and stunning live band, which will have you all dancing in your seats and singing along to some of the most iconic hits which are loved by so many.”

Details: For ticket availability, go to https://trinityartscentre.ticketsolve.com/shows/1173618234

