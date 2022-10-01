Top tribute band Petty Criminals bring best of Tom Petty to Gainsborough venue

Check out the tribute band Petty Criminals at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, October 15.

Fans of the late, great Tom Petty will be counting down the days until this top tribute band comes to the area for a gig at the Trinity Street-based venue.

Petty Criminals bring you an evening of classic rock in the shape of an American icon – one of the greatest songwriters and greatest bands of our time, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.

The Criminals dig deep into the life, the music and the incredible influence of the man.

During the course of the two-hour-plus show, you will experience Tom Petty’s legendary career through stories, authentic performances and a huge catalogue of his music spanning four decades.

From deep cuts to greatest hits, you’ll journey through the great man’s illustrious career.

A Petty Criminals show is an unforgettable musical journey through the life and works of one of the greatest and much missed rock stars of our time – Tom Petty,

Details: For more, see https://trinityarts.co.uk/whats-on/petty-criminals-tom-petty-tribute-band/