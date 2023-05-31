Top tribute show 21st Century ABBA to raise funds for two local charities

Lincoln County Assembly Rooms, July 29, 7.30pm.

Fans of the legendary Swedish pop group, ABBA, are in for a tribute treat this summer.Fresh off the back of their sell out tour last year, 21st Century ABBA are back.Fans can expect to hear all of ABBA’s greatest hits, including Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, Waterloo and many more.

Decked out in full disco costume, 21st Century ABBA combines stunning vocals, live musicians, and a beautiful historic setting to make one unforgettable concert.

Come along with family and friends, grab your dancing shoes, and get ready for the party of a lifetime.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company are thrilled to be bringing you the concert of a lifetime in aid of two local charities, St Barnabas’ Hospice and The Little House.

The vital work these charities do has a real impact on those in Lincolnshire in need of support. There will be a costume competition and raffle in aid of The Little House, Lincoln.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a donation of dried food or goods for the local food bank as a collection will be taking place.

Richard Main, Chapterhouse Theatre Company producer explained: “We are thrilled to once again be able to support one of the most important charities in Lincolnshire.”St Barnabas Hospice do incredible work supporting families and those needing end-of-life care and it is a pleasure to be able to give something back for all their hard work.

"I am also pleased to say that The Little House will receive a portion of the funds raised; their work providing scrubs and other much-needed items at the hospital is well worth recognising. Please do join us for a very special evening in aid of these magnificent charities.”

Tickets are available on See Tickets via 0871 220 0260 or www.seetickets.com