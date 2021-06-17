Top tribute The Greatest Love Of All set to wow at Scunthorpe Baths Hall

The Greatest Love Of All is coming to Scunthorpe's Baths Hall (Photo credit: Curtis Richard Photography)

Baths Hall Scunthorpe, November 18.

Britain’s Got Talent favourite Belinda Davids will be touring her stage show and tribute to Whitney Houston across the country later this year.The vocalist stunned judges and virtual audience members with a mesmerizing performance of Houston’s I Have Nothing’ during BGT’s fourth semi-final episode.David Walliams described Belinda’s performance as “absolutely electric from start to finish” while Amanda Holden called it “utterly spellbinding.”The tour was delayed – and extended – due to Covid-related safety concerns and at the time Belinda explained: “Safety is the most important thing.“The energy of a full theatre, of sitting next to your best friend or your husband and sharing a special experience with them, that’s an important part of the show too, so waiting a little bit longer is tough but it’s the right decision and will be worth it.”

Details: For more on the show and how to get hold of tickets to see it, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

