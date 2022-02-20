Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, March 12.

Keith James is a well-respected and inventive guitarist singer/songwriter who specialises in performing intimate, carefully researched biographic style concerts.In this top tribute show, he weaves the story of Cat Stevens’s life, from his early pop career, life threatening illness and spiritual journey, around a performance of his well-crafted and memorable songs.The amassed body of music from this hugely popular singer/songwriter made for a collection of 'must have' records across a whole generation.Tea for the Tillerman and Teaser and the Firecat were on everyone's turntables and on every radio station, live versions are played in concerts, bars and on the world's beaches to this day.

Details: For more on how to get tickets for The Music Of Yusuf – Cat Stevens concert, you can go to www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre/

The Music of Yusuf is a show coming to Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre soon

