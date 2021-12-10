Holly At Christmas - Buddy Holly And The Cricketers comes to Scunthorpe's Baths Hall

Baths Hall Scunthorpe, December 16.

Join Buddy Holly and the Cricketers as they aim to delight audiences with their dynamic tribute show, featuring authentic arrangements, driving rhythms, energetic performances and skilled musicianship that always have audiences dancing in the aisles.If you like rock and roll you’ll definitely love this. Songs include all-time favourites That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Heartbeat, It Doesn’t Matter Anymore, Raining In My Heart, Oh Boy! – and much, much more.Producer Simon Fielder, a former actor in the original touring and West End show, said: “We are absolutely delighted to present these Holly at Christmas shows and allow people to put life’s problems out of their heads for a couple of hours and enjoy a fabulous Christmas party with Buddy and the boys.”

