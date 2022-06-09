Top tribute time at the double with A Foreigners Journey at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

A Foreigner's Journey

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, June 18.

Legendary bands Foreigner and Journey are giants of the AOR and classic rock genres, attracting huge audiences as live acts since forming in the 1970s.

The two bands have achieved massive commercial and critical success and both sold in excess of 80 million albums, with their supreme musical quality ensuring that they’ve never been victims of trends or passing fashions, and even their earliest hits are still being played on radio shows worldwide every day.

Award-winning A Foreigners Journey offer up a double tribute to the two bands.

Last year, A Foreigners Journey proudly won both the UK’s Number 1 Tribute to Foreigner and the UK’s Number 1 Tribute to Journey awards at the National Tribute Music Awards.

Details: For more ticket availability to see this top tribute band in action, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk