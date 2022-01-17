Top tribute time is in store with Ultimate Coldplay at Baths Hall Scunthorpe

Check out a top tribute show with Ultimate Coldplay

Baths Hall Scunthorpe, February 19.

Coldplay fans from right across the area will be looking forward to a performance by a top tribute show at the Baths Hall soon.One the leading Coldplay tribute acts across Europe, Ultimate Coldplay will allow fans in the Lincolnshire area to experience all the hits from an amazing career by Chris Martin, culminating in more than 100 million album sales.Ultimate Coldplay’s success has been credited to their frontman, whose identical likeness to Chris Martin, both audibly and visibly, has astonished audiences from right across the globe.Get ready for a truly breathtaking live show that features many of the Coldplay classics including Clocks, The Scientist, Paradise, Fix You, Viva La Vida, Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall and Adventure of a Lifetime plus many, many more.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details: For more, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.