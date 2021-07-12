Top tribute time with Clearwater Creedence Revival

Lincoln Engine Shed, November 2

Clearwater Creedence Revival will be performing their acclaimed tribute show featuring hits made famous by Creedence Clearwater Revival.These will include Have You Ever Seen The Rain?, Bad Moon Rising, Proud Mary, Fortunate Son, Down On The Corner, Who'll Stop The Rain?, Up Around The Bend, along with material from CCR frontman John Fogerty.This popular band features Peter Barton on vocals and guitar, Alan Sagar on bass, Graham Pollock on guitar and Geoff Hammond on drums.Creedence Clearwater Revival were one of the star performers at the legendary Woodstock Festival in 1969 with Santana, Jimi Hendrix, Joe Cocker, The Who, Janis Joplin and a host of other iconic – or soon-to-be-iconic - artists.Five decades on, the spirit, power and quality of their songs are powerfully reprised by Clearwater Creedence Revival.

Details: For more on the gig, go to www.enginshed.co.uk

Top tribute band Clearwater Creedence Revival

