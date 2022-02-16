Top tribute time with Nearly Elton at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, April 30.
Fancy a top quality tribute show featuring the music of Sir Elton John? Then no look no further than this forthcoming event, coming later in the year to the Trinity Street-based venue.Experience the ultimate Elton John tribute concert as it tours across the UK.Nearly Elton is a stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest showmen of our time.This phenomenal production is an outstanding concert that has been described as “a powerhouse performance that delivers on every level…”It aims to take audiences on a magical ride through five decades of hits that include Rocket Man, Your Song, I'm Still Standing, Candle In The Wind, Sacrifice, I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues and many more.It’s an unmissable evening paying homage to the music of Elton John with a sensational cast and a stunning live band.
For more on tickets, you can go to www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre/
For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.