Top tribute time with Pink Floydian at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Pink Floydian

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, September 25.

Since 2015, Pink Floydian have been wowing audiences with their authentic tribute show to the legendary musical back catalogue of Pink Floyd.The band has a reputation as one of the finest Pink Floyd tributes in the UK, receiving praise for incredibly accurate renditions.See them perform classic moments from Relics, Meddle, Dark Side of the Moon, Animals, Wish You Were Here, The Wall, The Final Cut, Momentary Lapse of Reason and The Division Bell.A Pink Floydian show is much more than a gig, it is a faithful recreation of Floyd at their finest. From the lush landscapes of Shine On You Crazy Diamond to the haunting refrain of Great Gig In The Sky, Pink Floydian will guide you on a magical journey.

Details: For more on the gig, you can see www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre/

