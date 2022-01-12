Top tribute time with Rob Lamberti as George Michael at Scunthorpe Baths Hall

Rob Lamberti brings his George Michael tribute show to Lincolnshire.

Scunthorpe Baths Hall, March 5.

Top tribute artist Rob Lamberti is a man with considerable performing pedigree.From the live final of ‘Stars in Their Eyes’ to being hired by George Michael himself to promote his 25Live album, this is a performer in a different league.Few tribute artists capture George’s musical talent, charisma and passion as closely as Rob Lamberti.With some of George Michael’s personal musicians proudly joining Rob’s band, his performances are guaranteed to hypnotise your senses and do justice to one of the greatest singer-songwriters of our time.Experience an exceptional moment with George, courtesy of the voice that captures him timelessly.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details: For more on ticket availability to see Rob Lamberti – A Celebration Of The Songs and Music of George Michael, see www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.