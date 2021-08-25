Top tribute time with Simon And Garfunkel Through The Years

Top tribute show Simon And Garfunkel Through The Years.

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, September 18.

After performing to a sold out crowd in early 2020, the critically acclaimed tribute act Simon & Garfunkel Through The Years returns to New Theatre Royal Lincoln on September 18.In 1953, two schoolboys from Queens, New York, became friends. They cut their first record Hey Schoolgirl under the name Tom and Jerry, as they began the journey that would lead them to become the most successful folk-rock group of the 1960s and see Paul Simon become one of the greatest songwriters of all time.They won 10 Grammy Awards and in 1990 were inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.Simon & Garfunkel Through The Years is a celebration of the music, friendship and incredible careers of those two boys from Queens, featuring the vocals of Dan Haynes and Pete Richards.

Details: For tickets, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

