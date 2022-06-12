Top tribute time with The Duran Duran Experience at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

The Duran Duran Experience

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, July 1.

If you fancy seeing a top tribute band in action then this forthcoming gig by The Duran Duran Experience at the Trinity Street-based venue could be right up your street.

The band is made up of five professional musicians with years of performance experience at the highest level across Europe, ensuring that The Duran Duran Experience are not only an exceptional live act with the highest level of musicianship – but also present the music of Duran Duran in meticulous detail of sound and presentation.

The Duran Duran Experience perform and present the closest thing possible to a contemporary Duran Duran live performance, utilising staging, lighting, presentation, and live instrumentation that is unmatched.