Top tribute time with The Rocket Man at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall

The Rocket Man – A Tribute To Sir Elton John
By Steve Eyley
Published 9th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST
Check out Jimmy Love in the Elton John tribute show The Rocket Man. (Photo by Pawel Spolnicki)Check out Jimmy Love in the Elton John tribute show The Rocket Man. (Photo by Pawel Spolnicki)
Check out Jimmy Love in the Elton John tribute show The Rocket Man. (Photo by Pawel Spolnicki)

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, September 29.

Elton John fans won’t want to miss the visit to the area of this top tribute show later in the month .

The Rocket Man is a celebration of the musical icon that has played to audiences all around the world.

    Jimmy Love recreates the flamboyant megastar’s performance style with vigour and brilliance.

    Jimmy and his live band take you down the Yellow Brick Road with two hours of glorious Elton hits, including Saturday Night’s Alright, Crocodile Rock, I Guess That’s Why They Call it the Blues, Daniel, I’m Still Standing, Philadelphia Freedom, Your Song and more.

    With dazzling costumes, stunning vocals and sensational piano solos, journey through Elton’s life and career, the highs and the lows with many a laugh brought to life, live on stage. This show has it all.

    Details: For more on ticket availability for the show, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

