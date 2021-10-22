Top tribute to Tina Turner comes to Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, October 30.
Emperor Productions are presenting this leading tribute show at the Trinity Street-based venue.Fans of Tina Turner from across the area are in for a real treat with this musical homage to the star’s illustrious back catalogue.This fully live energetic show charts the life and career of one of the world’s iconic performers.The Queen Of Rock’s powerful vocals are perfectly showcased in this exciting show, featuring a live band backing singers and fabulous professional dancers.Covering all of Tina Turner’s biggest hits, the show’s principal lead Julie Nevada has every audience in the palm of her hand.Julie has studied all of Tina’s mannerisms, dance routines and voice for many years – and it really shows!
Details: The show gets under way at 7.30pm.For ticket availability , you can go to www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre/